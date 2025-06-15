News
dumb shit
Songs
Bktherula Builds Hype For Her New Album, "LUCY," With Hard-Hitting Single, "DUMB SH*T"
Bktherula also dropped a music video for the new single, "DUMB SH*T," featuring creative visuals directed by YungTacc.
By
Cole Blake
15 mins ago