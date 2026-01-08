Beyonce Music Theft Suspect Pleads Not Guilty In Atlanta

BY Caroline Fisher
Beyonc√© introduces Record of the Year during the 58th Grammy Awards. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Back in July, hard drives full of Beyonce's unreleased music were stolen from her choreographer's rental car in Atlanta.

Last July, Beyonce brought her "Cowboy Carter" tour to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Unfortunately, however, she and her crew ran into some unexpected trouble while they were in town. Reportedly, her choreographer and one of her dancers parked their rental car in the parking deck while they visited Krog Street Market. They were there for about an hour. When they returned to the vehicle, they noticed that something was very wrong.

The trunk window had been damaged, and two suitcases were stolen. The choreographer, Christopher Grant, told police that the suitcases contained some very important items. This included setlists and footage plans for the tour and hard drives full of Beyonce's unreleased music. Clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were also reported stolen.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” an officer wrote in the police report. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Who Stole Beyonce's Unreleased Music?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

30-year-old Kelvin Evans was named a suspect in September after getting arrested the month prior for an unrelated parole violation. Authorities were able to link him to the crime thanks to the digital tracking capabilities of some of the stolen devices. The stolen items were recovered while he was behind bars. After posting a $20K bond in October, he was released from Fulton County Jail.

Evans appeared virtually in court yesterday (January 7), per USA Today. He pleaded not guilty to charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass. He's currently scheduled to return to court on February 11 for a case management hearing.

