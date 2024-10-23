Paris Texas Slowly Peel Back The Layers On Personal Single "Rokkout"

Paris Texas, experimental rap rock duo from L.A. are back solo for the first time this year with "RokKOut." Throughout the first 10, almost 11 months, Felix and Louie Pastel have been playing the feature role for Haich Ber Na, Bien et Toi, and Kenny Mason. However, they are ready to reintroduce themselves for those who may have forgotten about them. They really broke through last year with their MID AIR album, as fans were extremely high on it. "RokKOut" could be the start of the next album rollout, but that remains to be seen for now.
At the beginning of this near four-minute cut, Felix and Louie keep the mood pretty casual and braggadocious. In typical Texas fashion, the instrumental is anything but normal as there's a funky synth loop and quirky background vocals added in for good measure. However, things get steadily more personal and introspective after the second verse. Louie raps about severe levels of addiction run in his family, as well as his issues with his father and the insecurities he harbors. Felix wraps things up with a similarly heavy dose of painful bars about his late dad and how he wasn't around for his final breaths. He blames himself mercilessly for it and it still weighs on him to this day. It's progressive, emotional, and hard-hitting and we think it's one of the best releases so far this week.
"Rokkout" - Paris Texas
Quotable Lyrics:
And what I got, to show for it is every drop of pain
I hope my pops, his blood wash over me like DMX
To this day I still regret not being there for his last breathe
Before he dropped-
I couldn't help but fall victim to change
To be my biggest fan and balance somewhat-pseudo fame