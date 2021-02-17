Paris Texas
- SongsKenny Mason & Paris Texas Take Little Bank On New Single "Big Bank" With Billy Lemos: StreamThe alt-rock and synth-wave-influenced jam will be on Pigeons & Planes' upcoming second compilation album.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1430 Views
- NewsParis Texas Drops Raucous Single "Cyanide"Paris Texas is back with a quick rock-influenced track.ByRex Provost1.7K Views
- NewsParis Texas Deliver New Project "Red Hand Akimbo"Paris Texas release new project, "Red Hand Akimbo." ByAron A.2.0K Views
- NewsParis Texas Deliver Rap-Rock Banger "girls like drugs"The rap duo is back with a high-energy track called "girls like drugs."ByAlexander Cole2.7K Views
- NewsParis Texas Releases Debut Project "BOY ANONYMOUS"Paris Texas share their debut project. ByAron A.1.8K Views
- NewsParis Texas Return With Third Single "Force Of Habit"Paris Texas releases their new single "FORCE OF HABIT."ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- NewsParis Texas Go 2/2 With Second Single "Situations"Compton duo Paris Texas releases their second single "SITUATIONS".ByAlex Zidel1.6K Views
- NewsCompton Duo Paris Texas Releases Debut Single "Heavy Metal"Paris Texas, the duo made up of Compton's Louie Pastel and Felix, release their debut single "Heavy Metal".ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views