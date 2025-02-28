Paris Texas Surprise Drops Eclectic EP "They Left Me With A Gun"

Paris Texas have quietly emerged as one of the more interesting newer acts in hip-hop. A large part of the intrigue comes from the fact that they aren't purely hip-hop at all. They bring a unique blend of punk and other rock aesthetics, feeling like a throwback band while also keeping things current. Ahead of what could be a career year for them, as they're opening for Tyler, The Creator on his CHROMAKOPIA tour for much of 2025, they released They Left Me With A Gun, a new EP and their second project of the year. They surprise released They Left Me With The Sword last week, so it seems that they are once again active to coincide with what will be the biggest tour of their young careers.

They Left Me With A Gun blends Paris Texas' familiar sounds of punk and rap. "Stripper Song" sounds like something from well before their debut, though the duo's rapping style is still as modern as ever. "Superstar" is their twist on the pop-punk balladry that permeated through much of the genre in the mid-2000s. It sounds like if Kid Cudi met Paramore. At just six songs and 15 minutes, it is shorter than the eight songs and 21 minutes they gave fans last week. But, it packs just as much of a punch. If a punk/rap hybrid is something that interests you, give the two Paris Texas EPs from this year a chance. Even if you don't think it's something that will interest you, give it a chance regardless. You may be surprised. Check out They Left Me With A Gun below.

Paris Texas - They Left Me With A Gun

They Left Me With A Gun tracklist: