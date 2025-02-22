Paris Texas Return With First Project Since 2023 With "They Left Me With The Sword" EP

Paris Texas returns with a potential bridge project before their next album.

Honestly, its great time for them to reemerge with a project right now. Paris Texas is in the middle of assisting Tyler, The Creator with his world tour for CHROMAKOPIA . Per Dork, they will be on the road up until September 4. Overall, They Left Me With The Sword carries over some decisions the pairing made on MID AIR. There's raucous energy, off-the-wall production blending punk rock and hip-hop and tight flows. There's a bit of a story going on for eight songs, as a medieval king of sorts has some mini narration throughout. In a way, we are getting the sense that this a farewell to their era two years ago before the move on to a newer sound. But there are bangers here for sure, including "Dogma 25," "Holy Spinal Fluid" and "El Camino."

If you were wondering where Paris Texas has been, fear no further. They are back with a new eight-song EP called They Left Me With The Sword, their first project since 2023's MID AIR. That album features fan-favorite tracks such as "PANIC!!!" "BULLET MAN" and more. The Los Angeles-based hip-hop and rock duo of Louie Pastel and Felix have been taking their time since then. They have been content with some features and two singles up until now. October saw them make their solo comeback with "RokKOut," which looks to be a loosie at the moment until further notice. But Paris Texas would get folks ready for They Left Me With The Sword with the lead single "infinyte" earlier this week.

