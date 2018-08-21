vma
- MusicDoja Cat And Lil Wayne Headline First Wave Of VMA PerformersThe pair are both previous VMA winners.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVLizzo Gives "Very Emotional" Speech After First Emmy Win"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media."By hnhh
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases "Super Freaky Girl" Remix: WatchFans think Nicki will drop an all female version of her latest single. By hnhh
- Pop CultureBeyoncè & Jay-Z Congratulate Nicki Minaj On Her Vanguard AwardThe Barb received a fresh bouquet from "Hov & B."By hnhh
- MusicBurna Boy Seemingly Shades Jack Harlow Over VMA WinThe Nigerian singer took to TikTok to share his thoughts on Jack Harlow winning "Song of the Summer" at this year's VMAs. By hnhh
- Pop CultureBratz Teases Possible Nicki Minaj VMA DollThe popular doll brand shared a photo of what Bratz VMA Nicki would look like. By hnhh
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Flexes Skin Tight Fit In NYC After "Epic" VMA PerformanceThe Queen Barb was spotted out and about in Manhattan after a groundbreaking night at the VMAs. By hnhh
- MusicLizzo Clarifies That She Wasn't Specifically Targeting Aries Spears In VMA SpeechLizzo clarified the comments she made during her VMA speech last night. By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Eminem Team Up For VMA Metaverse-Inspired PerformanceSnoop Dogg and Eminem will be teaming up for a groundbreaking performance at the VMAs this year. By Aron A.
- MusicEminem's "Godzilla" Work Ethic Praised By Cole Bennett"Godzilla" director Cole Bennett takes a moment to honor his friend Juice WRLD and praise Eminem's legendary work ethic.By Mitch Findlay
- TVMTV May Remove Michael Jackson's Name From Video Vanguard Award: ReportThe Golden Moon Man may soon be rebranded.By Milca P.
- MusicNoah Cyrus Reveals How Lil Xan Cuffed Her: Chicken Nuggets & ComplimentsThe pair set new standards for relationship goals.By Zaynab
- MusicBig Freedia "Had No Idea"Jennifer Lopez Would Use Her Voice In VMA PerformanceBig Freedia appreciates the love but would have loved a heads up.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLauren Jauregui Shares Words Of Wisdom After Nicki Minaj's VMA ClapbackLauren Jauregui's all about the peace. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B & Offset Share First Glimpse Of Baby KultureA literal glimpse. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Shoots His "Shot" At Shay Mitchell In Yet Another Instagram CommentChris Brown's got his eyes on Shay Mitchell. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAmber Rose Says Successful Co-Parenting With Wiz Khalifa Means No SexAmber Rose swears it's the key to a non-complicated relationship. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersMTV VMAs Ratings Drop To An All-Time LowMonday night's event fell short of last year's record-low.By Zaynab
- MusicMTV VMA's 2018 Reach Record-Low RatingsVMA's 2018 set an all-time low in viewership for the second year in a row.By Aron A.
- MusicMadonna On Aretha Franklin Tribute Backlash: People "Are So Quick To Judge"Madonna clarifies her speech on Aretha Franklin. By Chantilly Post