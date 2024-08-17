Rich Amiri & Internet Money Collab For Addicting New Single "KEEP IT COOL"

It appears that Internet Money has a new tape coming soon.

Rich Amiri's successful 2023 landed him a spot on this year's XXL Freshman list. He put out two projects in Evolution and the immensely popular, Ghetto Fabulous. The latter contains some of his catchiest songs to date such as "OUTTA THERE", "AINT NOTHING", and of course, "ONE CALL". For someone who is more known to be in the underground trap scene, pulling in over 336 million streams on one song is quite the feat. But this where the Boston, Massachusetts MC thrives. His uniquely deep voice and sticky flow patterns could boost him into the mainstream if he continues on this trajectory. It seems he's staying on that path as "MADONNA & RIHANNA" is shaping up to be another fan favorite, with over 8.6 million streams already since its release in April.

With all of this momentum, Rich Amiri coming through on this "KEEP IT COOL" record is another W. On this single, he perfectly matches the tempo of the video game/gothic instrumental. It may sound like a weird mashup of ideas, but it the rage-like beat absolutely slaps. "KEEP IT COOL" does have Rich Amiri attached to it, but this is actually an Internet Money release. The California-based fleet of producers is supposedly working on a new album via the founder, Taz Taylor. That shuts the previous belief that this track was going to be for WAR READY, Amiri's forthcoming project.

"KEEP IT COOL" - Internet Money & Rich Amiri

