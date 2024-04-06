Rich Amiri Teases "WAR READY" With "MADONNA & RIHANNA"

Outside of some relationship gossip, Rich Amiri has not been given his proper shine here at HNHH. Today, we are going to change that, as the youngster from Boston, Massachusetts has a new single that's creating some buzz. The Internet Money and 10K Projects rapper loves to operate in the trap scene with elements of rage as well. That is exactly the vibe Rich Amiri is bringing to "MADONNA & RIHANNA."

This looks to be the first single for his forthcoming record WAR READY, which he is promoting on social media. There seems to not be a release date for this project, but we assume it is expected to drop in 2024. For Rich, it will be LP number four, and will follow-up two offerings in 2023, Evolution and Ghetto Fabolous. That latter of which featured bangers like the irresistible "ONE CALL."

Listen To "MADONNA & RIHANNA" By Rich Amiri

An area where we think he really shines is writing catchy hooks. "ONE CALL" had that going for it and so does "MADONNA & RIHANNA." The beat choice is hard-hitting even if it is a little basic. Furthermore, Rich Amiri's cadence is a selling point. His deep voice is pretty unique and it matches the atmospheric tone to this song, but also the rest of his music.

Does this get you excited for what WAR READY could be?

Quotable Lyrics:

Right when I hop off a jet, I'ma take a Patek, I'ma flood it with diamonds (With diamonds)

Wrist water, stones blindin', can't even tell what the time is (What the time is)

Bad lil' white h* look like Madonna, black h* look like Rihanna (Oh yeah)

Shippin' them birds over the sea, then I go jump in a charter (Okay)

Please don't think you f***in' on me without f***in' my gang too (Gang too)

Go 'head, come up out yo' funds, we takin' yo' chain too, huh (Chain too)

