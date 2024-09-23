Rich Amiri Continues Hot Streak With New Single, "Count My Bandz"

BYCole Blake94 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Count My Bandz - Rich AmiriCount My Bandz - Rich Amiri
Rich Amiri has shared an official version of the highly-anticipated song.

Rich Amiri has returned with an official release for his highly-anticipated song, "Count My Bandz." In the chorus to the upbeat track, Amiri advises fans of two rules: "If you get rich you put your mans on" and "Don't come 'round n****s with your hands up." The song originally leaked on SoundCloud back in July. On that version, Amiri sampled Roscoe Dash’s classic verse on the song "No Hands" by Waka Flocka Flame; however, he cut it from the official release.

In response to the new song, fans on YouTube have been making jokes about how thrilled they are about its release. "Thank you amiri. This song cured my great great grandmas cancer back in 1764. I will be forever grateful," one top comment reads. Another user writes: "I showed this to my blind grandmother and she stood up from her 20carat gold plated wheelchair with heated seats and titanium pedals from germany, did a backflip and told us she can hear again and amiri should win the ballon dor for his lyrical masterclass, absolute steller work from my glorius king amiri." Next month, Amiri will be embarking on a European tour with shows lined up in Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more cities over the course of October. Check out his latest song, "Count My Bandz," below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rich Amiri on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rich Amiri Teases "WAR READY" With "MADONNA & RIHANNA"

Rich Amiri Returns With A New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, yeah, face down, I hit that ho with my left stroke
Play ’round, I'll have them youngins at your neck
Usain, I'm on my mark, ready, set, go
Fell asleep, woke up, checked the clock
I think it’s time to count my bands up, swervin' in that Land Rover

Read More: Rich Amiri Channels Future's "Codeine Crazy" Flow On "Out My Mind"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...