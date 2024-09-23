Rich Amiri Continues Hot Streak With New Single, "Count My Bandz"

Rich Amiri has returned with an official release for his highly-anticipated song, "Count My Bandz." In the chorus to the upbeat track, Amiri advises fans of two rules: "If you get rich you put your mans on" and "Don't come 'round n****s with your hands up." The song originally leaked on SoundCloud back in July. On that version, Amiri sampled Roscoe Dash ’s classic verse on the song "No Hands" by Waka Flocka Flame; however, he cut it from the official release.

In response to the new song, fans on YouTube have been making jokes about how thrilled they are about its release. "Thank you amiri. This song cured my great great grandmas cancer back in 1764. I will be forever grateful," one top comment reads. Another user writes: "I showed this to my blind grandmother and she stood up from her 20carat gold plated wheelchair with heated seats and titanium pedals from germany, did a backflip and told us she can hear again and amiri should win the ballon dor for his lyrical masterclass, absolute steller work from my glorius king amiri." Next month, Amiri will be embarking on a European tour with shows lined up in Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more cities over the course of October. Check out his latest song, "Count My Bandz," below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rich Amiri on HotNewHipHop.