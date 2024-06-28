Rich Amiri Channels Future's "Codeine Crazy" Flow On "Out My Mind"

Rich Amiri is an artist who has been exploding as of late. Overall, the artist is known for his deep voice that sometimes draws comparisons to the likes of Future. However, Amiri's sound is very much his own. That deep voice is used like an instrument, and he has numerous bangers that have proven to be fan favorites. Now, he is gearing up for a project called WAR READY and we have already been blessed with singles like "MADONNA & RIHANNA."
Today, we got a new song from Rich Amiri simply called "OUT MY MIND." With this track, we get some melancholic production that is bolstered with some familiar melodies. In fact, the song has some similarities to the Future song "Codeine Crazy." Overall, it makes for a somber track that sees Rich Amiri pouring his heart out. However, it's a sound that fans will appreciate, and if you're feeling introspective, then you might want to throw this on.
How do you feel about Rich Amiri and his sound? Are you looking forward to his new project called WAR READY? What's your favorite track from the artist?
Rich Amiri Gets Melancholic
Quotable Lyrics:
Won't believe what I done had her wearin’
Won’t believe what I was buying for her
It's been hard to make her disappear
Rollin' up to get my mind off her