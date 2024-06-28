Rich Amiri Channels Future's "Codeine Crazy" Flow On "Out My Mind"

Rich Amiri is pouring his heart out.

Let us know what you think of this track, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about Rich Amiri and his sound? Are you looking forward to his new project called WAR READY? What's your favorite track from the artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Also, we will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Today, we got a new song from Rich Amiri simply called "OUT MY MIND." With this track, we get some melancholic production that is bolstered with some familiar melodies. In fact, the song has some similarities to the Future song "Codeine Crazy." Overall, it makes for a somber track that sees Rich Amiri pouring his heart out. However, it's a sound that fans will appreciate, and if you're feeling introspective, then you might want to throw this on.

Rich Amiri is an artist who has been exploding as of late. Overall, the artist is known for his deep voice that sometimes draws comparisons to the likes of Future . However, Amiri's sound is very much his own. That deep voice is used like an instrument, and he has numerous bangers that have proven to be fan favorites. Now, he is gearing up for a project called WAR READY and we have already been blessed with singles like "MADONNA & RIHANNA."

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.