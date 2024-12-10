Rich Amiri Treats Fans To A Raging Party With "War Ready" Album

He's delivered a fourth time.

Rich Amiri is a bit of a hybrid artist. He has the melodic vocals and hard-nosed lyrics of someone like Polo G. Musically, though, Amiri is closer in spirit to rage rappers like Yeat and Ken Carson. Every Rich Amiri album is a sonic adventure, and War Ready is no exception. The album lives up to its title with a batch of songs that are energetic, propulsive, and filled with confrontational bars. The opener, "AMIRI TRENDSETTER," is an excellent OsamaSon collab, but it doesn't really serve as a good indicator of the album overall. It's mid-tempo and club ready more than War Ready.

Don't worry, though, because the energy ramps up with the second track, 'OH MYY." Rich Amiri goes ballistic over a synth-driven beat. He's talking about anything and everything, but the vibe is addictive and the flow is undeniable. The best songs on War Ready see Rich Amiri take minimal instrumentals and utterly dominate them with his catchy refrains and outlandish bars. There aren't many guest features, but versatile cuts like the spacey "U WANT THAT?" and the trap-flavored "GUTTA GUTTA" keep things from sounding too samey. Be sure to check out "G23," a standout that sounds like the love child of Cloud Rap and sticky Dirty South melodies.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Rich Amiri Showcases His Versatility On New Album

War Ready tracklist:

  1. AMIRI TRENDSETTER (featuring OsamaSon)
  2. OH MYY
  3. DON"T MAKE ME
  4. U WANT THAT?
  5. IM WIT IT (featuring OsamaSon)
  6. TOUCHE
  7. COUNT MY BANDZ
  8. THAT'S IT
  9. HUNCHOS
  10. SAME OLD ME
  11. I'M GONE
  12. STORMI DANIELS
  13. KEEP IT COOL (featuring Internet Money)
  14. SO EASY
  15. GUTTA GUTTA
  16. G23
  17. U LIKE?
  18. DAY AFTER DAY

