C4Y Continues To Build Momentum With "SLOTH (I'S CLOSED)"

C4Y is a fresh face for us at HNHH, but the Chicago, Illinois native has been around the block for a little bit now. He's got singles dating all the way back to 2020 and project as old as three years. Also something to note about him, is that he is always ready to drop at multiple points throughout the year. In 2021, C4Y gave fans a short, four-track EP called HAUS TAPES, Vol. 1, and OMFG. 2022 consists of B4, C4, and MONEY CARS DRANK, which has a deluxe as well. Then, in 2023 he put out Made Me Laugh and Pain Fosters Art. 2024 has yet to see an LP or EP, but C4Y might nearing one of those with the release of "SLOTH (I'S CLOSED)".

This is the sixth single from the soon-to-be 24-year-old underground rapper and its coming on the heels of "GREED (PROMISE IM PAID)". In fact, that track is logged as our first piece for C4Y, so we are happy to be continuing to cover his growth as an artist. Speaking of which, how would we describe his style? Well, we did cite that we hear bits and pieces of Playboi Carti and Lil Baby, previously. We would say that remains true, at least for the former on "SLOTH (I'S CLOSED)". C4Y isn't rocking the deep voice that Carti's been sporting lately, but he sounds more like the latter's earlier work. He melodically raps in a high register with help of auto-tune, but it doesn't sound overly processed. We could see this being a new hit for C4Y thanks to the melodies he creates both with his flows and the twinkling piano leads laced into the glitzy instrumental. Hear it for yourself with the link below.