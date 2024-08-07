C4Y Wants Fans To Know He Has Money On "GREED (PROMISE IM PAID)

C4Y returns with a fast pace up-tempo record titled "GREED (PROMISE IM PAID)." The budding Chicago rapper has been making some noise in the underground rap community as of late. He has also has been turning heads for the producers whose beats he's gone over as well. "GREED" is produced by ToddGleeFul. The producer is newer to the game, but he has already worked with Lil Uzi Vert Sexyy Red , Glorilla, Chief Keef , and others. An accomplished producer like that working with an underground artist is important. Additionally, C4Y has released six projects since debuting in 2021, the most recent of which came out on Halloween 2023.

C4Y is working on finding his sound, as he's a young artist with only around three years of experience. His songs are catchy, and "GREED" sounds very similar to something that Playboi Carti would do, while also sounding similar to Lil Baby. He experiements with his flow and cadence, trying to figure out what is going to work for him as he continues to find his lane in the changing hip-hop world. The beat is noisy and also sounds a lot like something that Carti would find himself on. C4Y raps about expensive clothes, expensive fragrances, and buying those same expensive items for his partner. It's a braggadocios track that fans of his will surely love. In the current climate, anyone can become a star. With a viral moment on something like TikTok, C4Y could become the next major artist out of Chicago. Stream the song below.