Sukihana Does Her Best Michael Jackson Impression On "WTFO"

Fans are loving the ode to the King of Pop.

It's braggadocious, blunt, and ratchet , and her authentic self. It's why her fans respect her and come back for more each and every time. However, there is a bit of a curveball thrown on this record. On her second verse, she randomly busts out Michael Jackson's iconic "hee-eeh" adlib. Suki then utilizes that to emphasize words such as "free" and "me." It's quite hysterical and the fans have been talking about it nonstop since its release. Goofiness aside, this seems to be the second track that's possibly promoting a new project. Nothing has been formally declared yet, but she dropped "WTFO" and coupled it with the previously released "Suki Suki." If this turns out to be true, it will be her first full-length effort of her career, which started in 2017.

One thing to know about Sukihana is that she's going to do whatever the f*** she wants, and you just have to accept it. If she says she's not a musician (which she is), then she isn't. Does anyone remember that quote from her interview from her interview with Bobbi Althoff? We're going on a tangent, she's got some new music out, so let's talk about it. Sukihana's latest offering is called "WTFO" (Walk The F*** Out) and it's about what you expect from her.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.