Sukihana Does Her Best Michael Jackson Impression On "WTFO"

One thing to know about Sukihana is that she's going to do whatever the f*** she wants, and you just have to accept it. If she says she's not a musician (which she is), then she isn't. Does anyone remember that quote from her interview from her interview with Bobbi Althoff? We're going on a tangent, she's got some new music out, so let's talk about it. Sukihana's latest offering is called "WTFO" (Walk The F*** Out) and it's about what you expect from her.
It's braggadocious, blunt, and ratchet, and her authentic self. It's why her fans respect her and come back for more each and every time. However, there is a bit of a curveball thrown on this record. On her second verse, she randomly busts out Michael Jackson's iconic "hee-eeh" adlib. Suki then utilizes that to emphasize words such as "free" and "me." It's quite hysterical and the fans have been talking about it nonstop since its release. Goofiness aside, this seems to be the second track that's possibly promoting a new project. Nothing has been formally declared yet, but she dropped "WTFO" and coupled it with the previously released "Suki Suki." If this turns out to be true, it will be her first full-length effort of her career, which started in 2017.
"WTFO" - Sukihana
Quotable Lyrics:
B****, look at this a** when I walk, ho, huh
This a** is a real dome, they think it's a car show
B****, I feel like Michael Jackson, huh, hee-eeh
B****, you got that top p***y, ho, you can't f*** with me-eeh
I don't want no roof Chris n**** kids
With a p***y this good, I can't f*** for free