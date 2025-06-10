Kevin "Chocolate Droppa" Hart made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards and dropped some bars over one of Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" cuts.

There was also a funny bit about Kanye West and his antics, as well as his beef with Playboi Carti . He incorporated the hit Michael B. Jordan flick Sinners into the joke saying, "Oh sh*t, it's Kanye. Yep, he says he's out front, he's waiting for somebody to invite him in," as he pretended to get a text from the rapper.

He started off with Diddy , who has been the topic in hip-hop over the last month or so with his federal trial underway. Kevin Hart quipped about canceling afterparties and the mogul's alleged freak-offs. "Take your a*ses home after this; that's why I did this on a Monday. People gotta go to work tomorrow."

Kevin Hart was living up to his occupation as a comedian throughout his time hosting the 2025 BET Awards. One of his funniest moments during the June 9 broadcast came when he took the stage to perform. He made the most of his nearly two-minute-long segment as he dropped bars over Kendrick Lamar 's "squabble up."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.