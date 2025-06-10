Kevin Hart was living up to his occupation as a comedian throughout his time hosting the 2025 BET Awards. One of his funniest moments during the June 9 broadcast came when he took the stage to perform. He made the most of his nearly two-minute-long segment as he dropped bars over Kendrick Lamar's "squabble up."
The beat was slightly altered for him as DJ Kid Capri threw in some slick scratches for good measure. Wearing a durag and a dark grey hoodie, Kevin Hart, aka Chocolate Droppa, started by shouting out K. Dot before warning everyone to "buckle up" and "be safe."
"Bang bang click click eat a d**k n**** / Droppa, big booty fit," he said cold-bloodedly as he began his freestyle. He mostly kept this same type of energy throughout it as he acted big, bad, and confident in his abilities.
That had the crowd laughing, but Hart did end the parody on a positive note. "Shouts out to big mama upstairs, your rent's paid." The comedian and actor's mom, Nancy Annie Lee, tragically passed away in 2007 from terminal ovarian cancer.
Overall, it was a successful evening of hosting for the superstar, especially with his roast session to start the 25th edition of the BET Awards.
2025 BET Awards
He started off with Diddy, who has been the topic in hip-hop over the last month or so with his federal trial underway. Kevin Hart quipped about canceling afterparties and the mogul's alleged freak-offs. "Take your a*ses home after this; that's why I did this on a Monday. People gotta go to work tomorrow."
He added, "That's where sh*t gets slippery, at them goddamn afterparties. We're learning a lot about people, ain't we?"
There was also a funny bit about Kanye West and his antics, as well as his beef with Playboi Carti. He incorporated the hit Michael B. Jordan flick Sinners into the joke saying, "Oh sh*t, it's Kanye. Yep, he says he's out front, he's waiting for somebody to invite him in," as he pretended to get a text from the rapper.
"We all saw Sinners, don’t let his a*s in here, so he could fight somebody, so he can fight Playboi Carti again, okay?"