chocolate droppa
- MusicKevin Hart Revives "Chocolate Droppa" & Spits Quarantine Bars On IGKevin Hart hasn't shared new music from Chocolate Droppa lately, so he's back to "give the people what they asked for."By Erika Marie
- NewsKevin Hart Feat. Trey Songz "Push It On Me" VideoChocolate Droppa and Trey Songz try to one-up each other's sex appeal in the new "Push It on Me" video. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentVote: Who Had The Best Project Of October 2016?Vote for your favorite project that dropped in the month of October. There were some good ones. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Chocolate Droppa, aka Kevin Hart's, "What Now?" MixtapeOut now, stream Kevin Hart's, aka Chocolate Droppa, new mixtape "What Now?"By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPush It On MeTrey Songz assists Kevin Hart on his new single "Push It On Me".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKevin Hart Rap Battles Meek Mill In Las VegasKevin Hart a.k.a. Chocolate Droppa takes on Meek Mill in Las Vegas.By Danny Schwartz