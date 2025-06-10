Playboi Carti has been having himself a very nice year so far. Overall, he is on tour with The Weeknd, and he is also enjoying the success of his new album MUSIC. This is an album that was over four years in the making, and for the most part, it did not disappoint.

Last night, Carti was at he BET Awards, where he was scheduled to be one of the many performers. Interestingly enough, his set came towards the end of the awards show, when all there was left to hand out were Ultimate Icon Awards.

Eventually, when Carti did come out, he played two songs. The first of which was "Like Weezy" which has proven to be one of the biggest hits on his project. From there, he also did a rendition of "Rather Lie," which is his collaborative track with The Weeknd.

Playboi Carti BET Awards Performance

As for the quality of the performance, Carti stood alongside DJ Swamp Izzo, who is a huge part of his MUSIC rollout. Carti's performances usually consist of him running around the stage, screaming certain parts of his lyrics, and bringing the energy. At an awards show, you can't start a moshpit.

Consequently, it felt like Playboi Carti wasn't able to deliver the type of performance his fans have become accustomed to over the years. Despite this, the crowd at the event seemed to be feeling it, and he got a pretty hefty reception, all things considered.

Fans React