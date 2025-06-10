News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Like Weezy
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Playboi Carti Gets Mixed Reviews On His BET Awards Performance
Playboi Carti has an Album of the Year contender with "MUSIC," and on Monday, he performed some of those songs at the BET Awards.
By
Alexander Cole
1 hr ago
203 Views