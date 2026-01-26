Cardi B Calls Four-Year-Old Girl A "B*tch" Over Her Patriots Pick

BY Zachary Horvath
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy via Imagn Images
Cardi B immediately walked back her comment but the internet, as well as the girl's dad, haven't been receptive to her apology.

Cardi B's vulgarity is a doubled-edged sword. Sometimes her swearing is used in a funny way, but other times it seeps into her heated rants and nasty arguments with her detractors. Unfortunately, a recent effort to be comedic has backfired horrendously.

The New York femcee is going viral after half-jokingly cussing out a four-year-old girl after selecting the Patriots to beat the Houston Texans ahead of that AFC Divisional playoff game over a week ago. But just because she didn't mean any harm, swearing at a little kid is still inexcusable.

The young girl's name is Reese Donatelli, and her and her dad, Anthony Donatelli, started a wholesome series called "Trust the Toddler a while back. In a recently published Los Angeles Times article, Anthony explains her daughter's cute method for picking who she thinks will win NFL games.

"She's picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she'll pick the Packers because she likes cheese. She just relates these silly little things as reasons why she picks certain teams."

While little Reese is just a child, every one of her postseason selections leading up to this playoff matchup had been incorrect. So, when Cardi B saw that she picked her boo's team to win, she was nervous that she was going to bring bad luck onto Stefon Diggs and the Patriots.

"That little white girl said we were going to win. F*ck that b*tch! I told y'all!" she said before walking her comment back. "I'm sorry! I didn't mean to say that!"

Who Is Playing In Super Bowl LX?

But it was already too little too late as Anthony and the internet condemned the superstar's words and actions. "That's my daughter... She's 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don't direct profanity toward a child," he replied per Complex.

Ultimately, Cardi's cursing looks even worse in a way because New England beat Houston and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25. As a result, they are now in Super Bowl LX where they will face the Seattle Seahawks. The biggest event in sports takes place on February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Anthony's interview with the LA Times also revealed that Cardi's foul language isn't even the worst thing he's seen from his and his daughter's video series. They both have received death threats and gamblers asking for their money back after following Reese's picks. "It’s nuts. We don’t want anybody or anything to ruin what Reese and I have created and how we bond."

