No Trespassing - Song by A$AP Rocky

"Trespass" is the seventh track on A$AP Rocky's new album "Don't Be Dumb," which finally dropped on Friday after years of teasers.

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is currently one of the biggest events of the year. It was released at midnight, and fans are still filing in to listen to some of these new tracks. One of them is "No Trespassing," which is a song that Rocky seemingly handles on his own. Once again, it sounds like Rocky is rapping as confidently as ever on this new album. The beats are off the wall, and one has to wonder if this is resonating with the masses right now. After all, we expected Rocky to take some risks since it's been a while since his last album. Whatever the case may be, we're having fun.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Don't Be Dumb

Quotable Lyrics from No Trespassing

N**** talkin' reckless, must be out his mind
X him off the checklist, read between the line
I might move to Texas, know I'm with my weapon
And then if you trespass, I'ma shut 'em down

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
