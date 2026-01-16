No Trespassing - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is currently one of the biggest events of the year. It was released at midnight, and fans are still filing in to listen to some of these new tracks. One of them is "No Trespassing," which is a song that Rocky seemingly handles on his own. Once again, it sounds like Rocky is rapping as confidently as ever on this new album. The beats are off the wall, and one has to wonder if this is resonating with the masses right now. After all, we expected Rocky to take some risks since it's been a while since his last album. Whatever the case may be, we're having fun.