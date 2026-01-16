Stole Ya Flow - Song by A$AP Rocky

"Stole Ya Flow" is the fourth track on A$AP Rocky's new album "Don't Be Dumb," which has finally been released after years of teasers.

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb has been released, and so far, the album is certainly exceeding expectations. There is a real grimy quality to some of these songs, and there is no better example of that than the song "Stole Ya Flow." Quite frankly, this beat sounds like something from Death Grips. ICYTWAT and Kelvin Krash absolutely cook on the production here. Meanwhile, Rocky sounds fantastic, and this is some of the most confident rapping of his career so far. The album has been a fun listen, and we cannot wait to dive into more.

