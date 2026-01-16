Stole Ya Flow - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb has been released, and so far, the album is certainly exceeding expectations. There is a real grimy quality to some of these songs, and there is no better example of that than the song "Stole Ya Flow." Quite frankly, this beat sounds like something from Death Grips. ICYTWAT and Kelvin Krash absolutely cook on the production here. Meanwhile, Rocky sounds fantastic, and this is some of the most confident rapping of his career so far. The album has been a fun listen, and we cannot wait to dive into more.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Stole Ya Flow
Uh, pеace home, black bone, black pеace stone
Black onyx, black diamonds shinin', black jeans on
All black Chrome, black whip, black iPhone
Black hoodie, black boy don't dance, mostly