RZA Claims Drake's Team Gave Him Bad Advice During Kendrick Lamar Battle

He broke down the differences between artists.

RZA is one of the most respected producers in hip hop history. He served as the architect for the entire Wu-Tang Clan movement, and has worked on classic projects in different mediums. He possesses a lot of insight, so when he speaks on a topic, fans generally listen closely. Such was the case on October 23. RZA spoke to Complex about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and he broke down the differences between them. He also pinpointed the ways in which he felt like Drake's people let him down.

RZA claimed that Kendrick Lamar was a "natural lyricist," whereas Drake was a "trained lyricist." Both men possess talent, as far as he's concerned, but Lamar's natural abilities ultimately gave him the edge. As least, as far as the Wu-Tang founder was concerned. "You could train a fighter and he could be good," he noted. "Then you got those natural fighters." RZA conceded that Drake has "bars forever," but felt K. Dot's bars had more potency. Especially when it came to to diss records both men released earlier in the year. RZA then turned his attention toward the OVO camp, and stated that Drake should have been told to avoid a direct confrontation.

RZA Praised Drake For His Expanding Hip Hop Culture

"The battle, bar for bar," he explained. "Was something that was just not good advice on Drake's camp." RZA seems to agree with most hip hop fans that Lamar won the battle, but he made a point of giving the 6 God his flowers. "Drake is a powerful figure in our culture," he stated. "He helped the culture when the culture needed it. He expanded it with his melodies... he rose a generation, too. You can't take that away from him." RZA concluded his Complex discussion by noting that Drake and Kendrick Lamar are still alive and very much active, which is what matters most.