The LCS, the top League of Legends league in North America, opened applications for its Game Changers project on June 29. The project is aimed at helping women and individuals of marginalized genders gain experience in the competitive aspect of the male-dominated world of esports.

Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, has previously found success with the Game Changers model within their other major esports title, VALORANT. Meanwhile, Europe has started to foster a growing scene for women and marginalized genders in League of Legends. Elsewhere, Japan’s LJL recently saw the debut of the first woman to play in the league.

2023 Game Changers Brings Expanded Opportunities

Per Riot Games, Game Changers 2023 is bigger and better than ever before. Successful applicants will join three teams comprised of 5 players, one coach, and one manager. The inclusion of coaching and team manager positions allow for a wider range of positions for applicants to explore. Game Changers 2023 sees Riot Games and the LCS working with esports consultancy firm, SIDO. The two-month project will culminate in a live four-day event in Los Angeles in September. “The chosen participants will self-organize into teams of one coach, one manager, and three players. Together, they will run tryouts to fill out their roster, allowing them to experience the process and build a full team that they believe best suits their goals. At the end of the program, each team will take the stage in Los Angeles for the first-ever broadcasted LCS Game Changers Final at the end of the program.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and identify as a woman or another marginalized gender. Furthermore, applicants must be a resident of the United States or Canada and have a valid driver’s license or passport, allowing them to travel. Applications close on July 4 for coaches and managers, and July 8 for players. It represents a major step forwards for the LCS in helping promote those who may otherwise struggle to break through in esports. Good luck to all those who apply. Furthermore, follow for all the latest esports news here at HotNewHipHop.

