women in esports
Sports
LCS Launches 2023 Game Changers Project
The project is aimed to help women and marginalized genders get a foothold in esports.
By
Ben Mock
Jun 29, 2023
441 Views
Sports
Could Japan Bring The First Woman To Worlds?
FENNEL made LJL history this week.
By
Ben Mock
Jun 16, 2023
1424 Views
