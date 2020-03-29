Riot Games
- SportsLCS Launches 2023 Game Changers ProjectThe project is aimed to help women and marginalized genders get a foothold in esports. By Ben Mock
- SportsLCSPA Ends Strike, LCS Summer Split Begins June 14Riot Games is trying to mitigate the biggest collective action in esports history.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Becomes President Of League Of Legends, Announces New Song "Star Walkin'"It's a cheeky way of promoting the video game's annual championship, for which Lil Nas X will release a song on September 23rd.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GamingWorld Health Organization Teams With Gaming Companies To Combat COVID-19WHO is teaming up with titans of the gaming industry to promote a new initiative regarding Coronavirus prevention.By Cole Blake