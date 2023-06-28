Just a few weeks ago, Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek was playing in the Ultaliga, Poland’s regional League of Legends competition. After turning pro in 2018, Noah spent a few years with Awe Star before signing with LCK outfit KT Rolster in 2020. However, after proving himself at the academy level, Noah struggled to maintain his spot in the LCK starting lineup. After spending the entirety of 2022 back in the LCK Challengers League, KT Rolster released him. But now, Noah is Fnatic’s latest superstar ADC.

Noah helped lead Zero Tenacity to their second consecutive Ultraliga title. However, they pulled the group of death at EMEA Masters and bowed out after a 1-5 performance. Despite this, Noah had impressed enough to earn an invite to the LEC.

Fnatic were looking to shake things up. After ninth and eighth-place finishes in the Winter and Spring splits of the 2023 LEC season, the perennial contenders needed a change. As a result, they revamped their bot lane, bringing in Noah alongside KOI support Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus. All Noah did was establish himself as a league superstar.

Related: FENNEL debuts first woman to play in Japan’s LJL

Noah Dominates Summer Split

After six games in his first LEC split, Noah has a KDA of 78. The next highest KDA in the league is held by Trymbi at 7. His KDA over the 19-game Ultraliga Season 9 split was 6.2. Simply put, Noah is a cheat code. He appears to understand the league, the meta, and the game like no one else in the league. His overall stat line is 36/1/42. Even in the single loss Fnatic has suffered so far, Noah still put up a KDA of 7.

Maybe this is all temporary. After all, Jeff Francoeur seemed to be a baseball god until teams figured out how to pitch to him. Noah has played three champions so far – Aphelios, Xayah, and Lucian. Maybe he struggles once he’s taken off comfort picks. But that’s the thing. Even if he reverted to his Ultraliga numbers, he’d still have the second-best KDA in the league.

But do we really want him to stop being great? Sure, if you’re one of the nine teams he doesn’t play for. But this is the sort of storyline esports fans live for. A kid who couldn’t stay in the Korean League, and gets a shot playing in the LEC after a standout split in one of Europe’s smaller leagues. It’s less a question of how can he last, and more of a question of how high can he go. And if he continues like he has, there might be no ceiling for Noah and Fnatic.

Related: These champions are basically pro play perma-bans right now

Excel Executes A Perfect Week

In other LEC success stories, Excel Esports shocked the league with their Week 2 performance. They entered the week on a ten-game losing streak, only to snap it with an upset win over Team Heretics. Then they turned around and secured an easy win over the ailing Team BDS. Just like that, they had equaled their win total from the Spring split. All that left for the week for MAD Lions, the defending champions on a 4-1 start.

They may have needed nearly 40 minutes to do it but Excel beat MAD to cap a shocking reversal of fortunes. The team that everyone had counted out, that everyone expected to blow up and rebuild after the season, had gone 3-0. Furthermore, thanks to results elsewhere, Excel found themselves in fifth place. After a disastrous year, Excel were suddenly playing for a playoff team.

Excel’s final week begins against current league leaders G2. However, we’ve already seen what Excel can do against teams atop the LEC. Furthermore, their other two games are much more crucial. First, there’s Astralis (2-4), a must-win game for Excel, not only to keep their playoff hopes alive but also to dash Astralis’. Then, they end the split against Vitality (1-5). While Vitality could already be eliminated by Monday night, the win might mean everything for Excel.

Related: LEC Summer split tracker

[via][via]