After being one of the most promising teams in the LEC in 2022, Excel Esports completely collapsed during the 2023 season. Finishing dead last in both the Winter and Spring splits, Excel entered Week 2 of the Summer split with just three wins all year to their name.

The roster overhaul that brought in big-name talents like Odoamme, Xerxe, and Vetheo never got off the ground, with the team completely unable to find rhythm or cohesion. That led to more changes, with three changes to the starting line-up ahead of the Summer split.

However, things continued to go poorly. Excel were swept in Week 1, the only team to go winless. However, perhaps things are starting to look up. On the first matchday of Week 2, Excel were able to find their first win of the split, and fourth on the year.

Excel Upset Team Heretics

This should have been an easy win for Heretics. The team was riding the momentum of a 3-0 start to the split. Meanwhile, Excel found themselves on a 10-game losing streak stretching back to Spring. Furthermore, the game would pit Heretics mid laner Vetheo against the team that benched him in March.

However, it would be Excel who came out on top. While ADC Flakked continued his strong start to the split, Team Heretics could do little of anything to stop Excel. The team combined for just three kills outside of Flakked. Meanwhile, Excel had 20 kills and controlled the game from the 10-minute mark onwards. Odoamne, who went 6/0/5 on K’Sante, picked up MVP honors.

Furthermore, the win launches Excel up the table. They now sit in seventh but remain as one of five teams who have started 1-3. Despite this, Excel will look to carry their momentum into their next match against Team BDS (2-2) on June 25.

Neeko Continues to Dominate Bans

Meanwhile, Neeko continues to be the most banned champion in top region play. She is now the only champion with a 99% presence rate. Furthermore, she has been banned 221 times across the top four regions at the time of writing. She is one of three champions to have a 100% presence rate in the LEC.

The champion’s mid-scope update, which gave her the ability to disguise herself as static objects like wards, has made her an immensely powerful tool in the mid lane. Combined with the likes of her potent combos, she is basically impossible to play against effectively.

However, she is not the only character who is consistently pulling bans. Vi has been banned 200 times, while Milio has been grayed out 194 times. In the LEC specifically, these two characters also sit at a 100% presence rate. Despite Neeko’s global ban prowess, Vi leads the way in the LEC. Across the 20 games played so far, she’s been played twice and banned 18 times. Neeko, by comparison, has been banned 15 times.

