Legendary Esports Team LDLC OL Shuts Down

After more than a decade of participating across seven esports, LDLC OL has officially ceased operations. The French organization fielded teams across League of Legends, FIFA, Heroes of the Storm, CS:GO, Fornite, Starcraft II, and Overwatch. However, earlier this year the organization announced that they would be ceasing operations at the end of July. Lyon, the soccer team they were partnered with for many years, had declined to renew their affiliation contract. As a result, LDLC OL shut down their CS:GO division in April, with plans to shut down their League team as soon as their Summer split in the regional LFL ended.

The LoL team was arguably the most successful element of the organization. Founded in 2011, the team was more of the most enduring teams around. They were the first pro team for a host of legendary players. Bjergsen, Dioud, Nisqy, Caedrel, Crownie, Comp, and Vetheo all spent time with the team. Furthermore, they won five LFL splits and one EMEA Masters title as they were, for a while, synonymous with French success.

LDLC OL Ends With A Whimper

It’s hard to fault LDLC OL for not going all out in their final LFL split. After all, the only thing being played for was visibility for the players. The team finished 9th in the LFL Summer split, going 6-12. Additionally, they were led by top laner Kryze and ADC Jeskla, who earned KDAs of 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Furthermore, they ended the split on a five-game losing streak.

The end of Summer also marks the end of our team. Our story in #LFL ends tonight but we leave behind many records and titles to beat! Thanks to @KryzeLoL, @whiteakitout, @backlundlol, @Jesklaa, @Zoelys_LoL, @HansenLoL, @Hairost and @Eternity_TCG for this year, our 5th title and the emotions. Your story is just beginning and we wish you the best for the future 💙. Thank you to our supporters and to the @LDLC_NightFoxes who never gave up, the real GOATs. Thank you to our opponents for these 5 years of #LFL , the rivalries and the banger games! Thank you @OTP_LoL for the epic casts and events. The French scene will forever remain the best, continue to shine our French talents! Long life to #LFL and thank you again for everything 💙🦊,” the organization wrote on X.

