DisguisedToast Drops NACL-Winning League Of Legends Roster

DSG was the feel-good story of North American League of Legends this year. The team was brought in to supplement the second-tier NACL after a mass exodus from LCS teams. Furthermore, DSG was owned and operated by popular streamer DisguisedToast. The team was a collection of scene veterans and long-time academy players. Additionally, the team went on to steal the hearts of the community. As a cherry on top, the team went on to win the NACL Summer split.

However, just a month after that historic win, DSG is parting ways with that title-winning roster. “Today, we bid farewell to our NACL Championship League of Legends team. Since the start of the season, we wanted to make sure that our players would have the chance to prove their worth and value as some of the top players in the NA scene. With our win in the NACL, they have done exactly that. Our agreement with each of them was set so that after the season, they can all pursue LCS opportunities freely and without any kind of restrictions as LCS orgs look to revamp their roster for next year,” the team’s statement read in part.

DisguisedToast Explains Why He Released League Roster

Speaking with Dexerto, DisguisedToast revealed that dropping the roster was actually the best thing he could do for their careers. “As an NACL team, there is currently no pathway for any DSG players to work their way up to the LCS as long as they remain on the team. We would vouch for each of their work ethics and encourage all LCS teams to give them a trial,” he explained. A fair amount of movement is expected in the LCS this offseason. Hopefully, that will present an opportunity for these players.

However, DSG won’t be going away. “DSG will be staying in the NACL for 2024. Thank you to all the fans for their support as we continue our journey in the esports scene,” the team’s statement about the rosters moves concluded. Meanwhile, DisguisedToast recently said that he was open to the idea of moving DSG up to the LCS in the future. However, Toast has a stringent financial plan in mind. Furthermore, the viability of that move has left him wary about taking the leap.

