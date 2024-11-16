D4vd Assists The "Arcane" Series With Somber Cut "Remember Me"

The crossover appeal that d4vd possesses allows him to work with a bevy of artists of all genres. His knack for writing relatable and catchy croons certainly helps him and it continues to give the 19-year-old phenom various opportunities. Some of that includes working alongside video game franchises and television shows for soundtracks where accessible and versatile music is essential. So far, d4vd has been able to team up with one of the most popular games of all time in Call of Duty. He did so last year to raise excitement for the Modern Warfare III remake by dropping "Call Me Revenge" with 21 Savage.
Then, earlier this year, the producers for the hit adult animated Amazon Prime Video series Invincible, reached out to the "Romantic Homicide" artist for a track. "Feel It" has actually become one of his most popular songs on streaming now, so it was a win-win for both sides. Now, the people over at Arcane are reaching out to d4vd for "Remember Me" and its accompanying intro. This song about wanting a past lover to never let their history together to be wiped away will land on the season two soundtrack. That will arrive next Saturday, November 23. The League of Legends spin-off Netflix show is in the middle of its sophomore season as we speak, with a few episodes still to be released.
Remember Me (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - D4vd
Quotable Lyrics From "Remember Me":
I don't wanna liе, that's not me
I just wanna be more than a mеmory
If you dream about me when you fall asleep
I hope you, I hope you
Never find someone to hold you like I held you
All I want is peace of mind, can I tell you?