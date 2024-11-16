D4vd Assists The "Arcane" Series With Somber Cut "Remember Me"

The New York alternative star continues to be a major asset to the entertainment industry at large.

Then, earlier this year, the producers for the hit adult animated Amazon Prime Video series Invincible, reached out to the "Romantic Homicide" artist for a track. "Feel It" has actually become one of his most popular songs on streaming now, so it was a win-win for both sides. Now, the people over at Arcane are reaching out to d4vd for "Remember Me" and its accompanying intro. This song about wanting a past lover to never let their history together to be wiped away will land on the season two soundtrack. That will arrive next Saturday, November 23. The League of Legends spin-off Netflix show is in the middle of its sophomore season as we speak, with a few episodes still to be released.

The crossover appeal that d4vd possesses allows him to work with a bevy of artists of all genres. His knack for writing relatable and catchy croons certainly helps him and it continues to give the 19-year-old phenom various opportunities. Some of that includes working alongside video game franchises and television shows for soundtracks where accessible and versatile music is essential. So far, d4vd has been able to team up with one of the most popular games of all time in Call of Duty. He did so last year to raise excitement for the Modern Warfare III remake by dropping "Call Me Revenge" with 21 Savage .

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.