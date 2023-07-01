The 2023 League of Legends World Championships, better known as Worlds 2023, represents a major change for the long-running tournament. Ahead of the 2023 pro season, Riot Games announced that major format changes would be coming to the season-ending tournament. Since 2017, the tournament has operated a play-in stage, a group stage, and a knockout stage.

Starting in 2023, the scope of the play-in stage will be reduced and modified. Firstly, the play-in will no longer feature teams from South Korea or China. Furthermore, a maximum of one team from Europe or North America will be present. The last of the eight teams to qualify for the play-in stage will be determined by a preliminary qualification tournament.

Furthermore, the Worlds Qualifying Series will pit the fourth seed from Europe against the fourth seed from North America. Additionally, the winner of this best-of-five series will compete in the Worlds play-in stage.

Furthermore, the Worlds group stage has been replaced by a Swiss Stage format. Teams will play a maximum of five matches, with their opponents determined by their previous results. Subsequently, the top eight teams in the Swiss Stage will progress to an unchanged single-elimination bracket.

When Is Worlds 2023?

Worlds 2023 will be held between October 10 and November 19, 2023.

Where Is Worlds 2023 Being Held?

Worlds 2023 is being hosted by South Korea. Games will be played in Seoul and Busan. Furthermore, the Grand Final will be hosted at Gocheok Sky Dome, a domed baseball stadium in Seoul. Additionally, it is the first time since 2018 that South Korea has hosted Worlds.

What Is The 2023 Worlds Song?

The official song of Worlds 2023 has not yet been released. The Worlds song is traditionally made available in mid-October, usually around one or two weeks before Worlds begins. However, the Worlds 2022 song was “STAR WALKIN’” performed by Lil Nas X.

How Much Do You Get For Winning Worlds?

The prize pool for Worlds varies each year. There is a base prize pool provided by Riot Games. Furthermore, the prize pool is supplemented by the sale of in-game events and tickets for the event. However, the prize pool for the Worlds 2022 is $2.25 million.

Who Won Worlds 2022?

Worlds 2022 was won by LCK team DRX. They defeated fellow Korean team T1 in a thrilling Grand Final in San Francisco. However, DRX have struggled immensely in 2023 and are unlikely to qualify for Worlds 2023. If DRX do fail to qualify, it would be the first time since 2020 that the defending champion failed to make the subsequent Worlds.

Who Has Qualified For Worlds 2023?

22 teams will qualify for Worlds 2023 based on their performance in their regional Summer split. Furthermore, the 22 places at Worlds 2023 are divided as follows:

4 teams from South Korea’s LCK

4 teams from China’s LPL

3 teams from Europe’s LEC

3 teams from North America’s LCS

2 teams from Southeast Asia’s PCS

2 teams from Vietnam’s VCS

1 team from Brazil’s CBLOL

1 team from Latin America’s LLA

1 team from Japan’s LJL

1 team from the Worlds Qualifying Series (LEC or LCS)

Qualified for Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage

LCK Summer Champion LCK 2023 Championship Points LCK Regional Finals Winner LCK Regional Finals Runner Up LPL Summer Champion LPL 2023 Championship Points LPL Regional Finals Winner LPL Regional Finals Runner Up LEC Finals Champion LEC Finals Runner Up LEC Finals 3rd Place LCS Summer Champion LCS Summer Runner Up LCS Summer 3rd Place

Qualified for Worlds 2023 Play-In Stage

PCS Summer Champion PCS Summer Runner Up VCS Dusk Champion VCS Dusk Runner Up CBLOL Split 2 Champion LLA Closing Champion LJL Summer Champion LEC Finals 4th Place/LCS Summer 4th Place

Changes From 2022

Three regions will no longer be represented at Worlds from 2023. The TCL, which represents Turkey, vacated its Worlds spot to become part of the European Region League system. Similarly, the LCO, which represents Oceania, vacated its Worlds spot and will seek qualification through the PCS. Finally, the LCL, which represents Russia, has been suspended since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Worlds 2023 Rosters

Team Top Jungle Mid ADC Support LCK 1 LCK 2 LCK 3 LCK 4 LPL 1 LPL 2 LPL 3 LPL 4 LEC 1 LEC 2 LEC 3 LCS 1 LCS 2 LCS 3 PCS 1 PCS 2 VCS 1 VCS 2 CBLOL LLA LJL LEC 4/LCS 4

Worlds 2023 Play In

The Worlds 2023 Play-In Stage will be conducted using the GSL format.

Group A

TBD TBD TBD TBD

Group B

TBD TBD TBD TBD

Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage

Team Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 LCK 1 LCK 2 LCK 3 LCK 4 LPL 1 LPL 2 LPL 3 LPL 4 LEC 1 LEC 2 LEC 3 LCS 1 LCS 2 LCS 3 TBD TBD

Furthermore, This article will be updated when new information is made available.

[via]