Fnatic To Keep Wunder In The Lineup For LEC Finals Weekend

With Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz still sidelined as he recovers from hand surgery, Fnatic has announced that Martin "Wunder" Hansen will remain in the lineup for the LEC Finals. "We're not done yet - @wunderlol will continue substituting in the top lane as we take to the stage in Montpellier! 🇫🇷 @OscarininXD's hand injury requires more time to heal, so we'll make sure to fight our hardest for the LEC Trophy. Can't wait to see you all in France!" the organization wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Oscarinin was ruled out Fnatic's lower bracket semifinal against Team BDS on August 28. It was revealed that the Spanish top laner had undergone hand surgery. Furthermore, he would be ruled out for an undetermined amount of time. Wunder, who was benched by Fnatic in February, stepped back into the lineup and posted a 10/11/29 stat line in the team's 3-2 series against Team BDS. While Worlds doesn't begin until mid-October, it's unclear at this time if Oscarinin will be ready to compete in the tournament. Teams are permitted to bring one substitute player with them to Worlds. Regardless of what occurs in Montpellier, it's safe to assume that player will be Wunder for Fnatic.

Fnatic Aiming For Breakthrough Weekend

Fnatic will begin the weekend against MAD Lions in the lower bracket final. A place in the Grand Final against G2 is on the line. While they have already qualified for Worlds 2023, a higher seeding would help their longevity in the competition. Taking down MAD Lions would continue a Cinderella run for Fnatic. The team began the Summer split in 9th place in the LEC championship standings. They would need to absolutely crush their opposition during summer to stand a chance to qualifying for Worlds.

After a dominant regular season, they did everything they needed to do in the playoffs to make it to the LEC Finals. Now they sit one series away from contesting their first LEC title since Summer 2021. Fnatic were once regular contenders for the LEC title. However, they have not taken home the league's top prize since Summer 2018. Follow along with championship weekend here at HotNewHipHop.

