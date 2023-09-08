Taco Bell And LeBron James Announce “Taco Tab Tuesday”

Earlier this year, we reported on how LeBron James and Taco Bell had successfully released the phrase "Taco Tuesday" into the public domain. The popular colloquialism is now free to use in every US state aside from New Jersey. Now, the restaurant chain and NBA legend are sponsoring a "taco tab" to celebrate. On September 12, DoorDash users will be able to receive $5 off any $15+ DoorDash order from one of the 20,000 participating Mexican restaurants, per a press release from Taco Bell. All you have to do is use the code TACOTAB at checkout. However, the offer is only valid outside of New Jersey.

Furthermore, LeBron himself even made a statement about the special event. “Everyone being able to freely celebrate Taco Tuesday is a huge win for so many. I’m excited that all restaurants, small businesses, mom and pop shops, taco trucks, and families everywhere can now engage in and enjoy this tradition that brings people together," the NBA veteran said. Previously, LeBron had confessed to be a being regular adherent to Taco Tuesdays. That's what inspired LeBron to get involved with the campaign.

LeBron And Taco Bell's Campaign, Explained

Back in May, LeBron James teamed up with Taco Bell to free “Taco Tuesday” from its corporate trademark limbo. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the phrase was trademarked by Taco John’s Seasoning in 1989. While this does not affect day-to-day usage, it does legally bar restaurants and other institutions from using the phrase. Furthermore, Gregory’s Bar & Restaurant, a family-owned eatery in Somers Point, New Jersey, owned the trademark exclusively in New Jersey.

According to a press release sent to HotNewHipHop earlier this year, “‘Taco Tuesday’ is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody. ‘Taco Tuesdays’ create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it’s a celebration that nobody should own.” The push to have the trademark become public domain caught the attention of LeBron, who is reportedly a self-professed Taco Tuesdays fan and adherent. And so the NBA veteran joined the fight to free Taco Tuesdays for all. Enjoy your Mexican food this Tuesday in the name of LeBron and Taco Bell.

