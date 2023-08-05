Drake Claims Giannis Antetokounmpo Couldn’t Walk Him Out In Milwaukee Because The NBA Star Is On “Vacation”

Drake has been getting a lot of big-name walkouts during his It’s All a Blur Tour. Many of these stars have been high-profile athletes such as Jayson Tatum and Lamar Jackson. However, at a tour stop in Milwaukee, Drake took a moment to make a bizarre and incorrect claim. Speaking to the audience, Drake said that he had asked Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to walk him out but that Antetokounmpo had declined because he was on “vacation.”

Except Antetokounmpo isn’t on vacation. He’s currently with the Greek National Team preparing for the FIBA World Cup which begins later this month. In fact, on the same day as Drake’s Milwaukee concert, Giannis was literally playing in an exhibition game in Athens against Slovenia. Giannis’ World Cup campaign is set to begin against Jordan on August 26. Greece will also face the United States and New Zealand in the first group stage.

Bad Calls And Bad Bets From Drake

Furthermore, not knowing what his famous friends are up to isn’t the only mistake that Drake is seemingly making as of late. The Toronto rapper also recently revealed that he put down a $250,000 bet on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul in their August 5 boxing match in Texas. “Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised,” Drake said while explaining his decision. Given how heavily the odds are stacked against Diaz, Drake will walk away with $1 million if Diaz wins.

However, Drake is definitely going against the prevailing opinion with his latest massive bet. While Diaz has a longer history of fighting experience, the reports of his training have been…worrying to say the least. Furthermore, Paul is younger, faster, and more athletic than the grizzled MMA veteran. Additionally, The Problem Child has already won four fights against MMA pros. Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva all thought they could take him down a peg on his terms. If this was in the Octagon, there would be legitimate fears for Paul’s life. But in reality, this is a feel-good fight to help restore Paul’s credibility before he attempts to take on an actual boxer again.

