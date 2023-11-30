Ryan Shazier Accused Of Cheating As Wife Leaks His DMs

Former NFL player Ryan Shazier has been accused of infidelity by his wife after she released his text chains on social media. "A person that loves his family. This is what they do to their family. The WIFE that has been there for him since day 1!" Michelle Shazier wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post alongside multiple screenshots of Shazier's purported messages. The conversation appears to be with a woman based in Columbus who Shazier describes, in the text messages, as a "lawyer and beat writer". While the messages are merely friendly at first but quickly become sexual. In one screenshot, Shazier can be seen sending the woman books on anal sex and blowjobs. Shazier later reached out to TMZ, stating that he and Michelle had been separated for some time and requested privacy at this time.

Shazier was a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Steelers in the mid-to-late 2010s. However, he took on a very different role within the NFL landscape in 2017. A head-on tackle against the Bengals left Shazier with a spinal contusion. It would take him over a year to regain the ability to jog unassisted again. However, the damage he sustained meant that he was never able to play again and he retired in 2020.

Antonio Brown Addresses Keke Palmer References

Another ex-NFLer in hot water over their raunchy messages this week is Antonio Brown. Brown has asked people not to "spin his words" after namedropping Keke Palmer in a series of raunchy tweets. "These all are rap lyrics. Please do not spin my words. Spin your money 💰. Ima Rappa," Brown wrote a few hours after a collection of tweets went viral. The posts in question referred to running a woman "like the Olympics", referring to the colloquial group sex of "running a train". The one that got people in arms concerning Palmer read "I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig".

However, the former wide receiver did double down on his lust for Palmer. "I love @KekePalmer🤩. This is me creatively thinking of rap bars by the way is she Keke Single$." Brown has been very active of late, seemingly trying to bait his former QB, Tom Brady. "I just f-ck Tom bihhhhh," Antonio Brown wrote the day after Thanksgiving. It was part of a bizarre string of tweets in which Brown quoted Kanye and also claimed to have Alzheimer's. Brady was reportedly instrumental in bringing Brown to the Buccaneers in 2020. However, Brown's tenure only lasted a season and a half before his explosive exit from the team.

