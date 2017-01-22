Ryan Shazier
- SportsRyan Shazier Accused Of Cheating As Wife Leaks His DMsThe former Steeler later claimed to be separated from his wife.By Ben Mock
- SportsRyan Shazier Intends To Play In The NFL AgainShazier's contract with the Steelers expires in March.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRyan Shazier Walks At NFL Draft To Announce Steelers' PickShazier makes the walk to announce the 28th overall pick.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRyan Shazier Facetimes Steelers From Hospital Bed After Division-Clinching WSteelers take AFC North division crown once again.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSteelers LB Ryan Shazier To Honor Pittsburgh Legends With These Custom CleatsShazier is bringing out the legends.By Kyle Rooney