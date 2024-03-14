Dak Prescott Under Team Investigation Over Sexual Assault Claims

Local Dallas media is reporting that the Cowboys have opened an investigation into Dak Prescott over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a strip club in 2017. Team representatives would only confirm that they were aware of the allegations and that an investigation was taking place.

However, Prescott has filed a lawsuit, alleging that the woman is attempting to extort $100M from him. Prescott is seeking $1M in damages, which he will donate to a charity that aids sexual violence survivors. The allegations of sexual assault emerged earlier this year. Prescott was served notice by attorneys representing a woman who was accusing him of assault in 2017. "Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. [The woman's] damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00," the letter read.

Cowboys Cheerleaders Accuse Packers Players Of "Unsportsmanlike Conduct"

Elsewhere, a Cowboys cheerleader has spoken out over what she called "unsportsmanlike conduct" on the part of the Green Bay Packers. “I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader. We would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown — this is one example. They would come up to us standing on the sidelines minding our own business and start yelling at us," Darian Lassiter said on TikTok.

Furthermore, Lassiter questioned why cheerleaders were not covered by rules addressing player behavior. “I feel like it’s unsportsmanlike conduct. And it’s so crazy how they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players. But they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing’s going to happen. I understand the playoffs is a huge deal. While I truly get it, that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window.”

