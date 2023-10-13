George Kittle Hit With $13K Fine For Cowboys T-Shirt

Niners tight end George Kittle has been hit with a fine over $13,000 for a "Fuck Dallas" t-shirt he wore against the Cowboys last weekend. Kittle wore the shirt, which was in the Cowboys' traditional colors, under his uniform and revealed it during a celebration of a teammate's touchdown. Furthermore, the shirt was an homage to former Niner Gary Plummer. Plummer wore a similar shirt against the Cowboys during the 1994 playoffs. However, The NFL has been considering a fine throughout the week. The typical fine for a personal message uniform violation is a little over $10,000.

Despite this, Kittle was nonchalant about the proceedings. "Probably to get a fine. I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me," Kittle said when he was asked what punishment he likely faced for the stunt. Furthermore, Kittle voiced no regrets about the situation. "One hundred percent I'd do it again," Kittle added.

Kittle, Niners Crusing This Season

The Niners have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL this season. 5-0, they are just one of the two unbeaten teams left in the league. It's their first 5-0 start since 2019, when the team started 8-0 before dropping their first game. Furthermore, they have a point differential of +99 and have won all games bar one by double digits. The Niners, who began the season with 8-1 Super Bowl odds, are now title favorites at 7-2.

Meanwhile, Kittle continues to thrive. The tight end has 215 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games of the year. He's already well on his way to surpass his 2022 stats of 765 yards and 11 touchdowns. This week the Niners take on the 2-2 Browns. The Browns, who enter the game as heavy underdogs, will be without starters Joel Bitonio and DeShaun Watson. David Njoku, who suffered full-face burns just a few weeks ago, is listed as questionable on the most recent injury report.

