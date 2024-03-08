Stephen A. Smith Wants Anthony Edwards To Step Up In Wake Of KAT Injury

Stephen A. Smith has said that it's Anthony Edwards' "moment" after his Timberwolves' teammate Karl-Anthony Towns was shut down for the season. Edwards, the first-overall pick in 2020, is averaging 26.4/5.2/5.1 this season. If the Wolves are to continue their historic season, Edwards is going to need to carry the load down the stretch. The Timberwolves are 44-19 and first in the Western Conference.

However, Edwards is already someone that Towns himself thinks is destined for greatness. "It brings a smile to all of our faces. He's one of the top players in the NBA right now. And when you mix that in with his charisma and the personality he has, that's a huge boost," Towns explained on First Take. Edwards is coming off the second All-Star nod of his career and is only going to get better as he continues to improve. Towns also called Edwards "the next face of the NBA".

Stephen A. Smith Hypes Biggie As The JAY-Z Who Never Was

Elsewhere, Smith showed love for Biggie in a recent interview, stating that the rapper would have been as big as JAY-Z if not for his murder. “If Biggie were alive today, I think he could be Hov. I’m not sure though, but I will tell you that his lyrics, along with his music, the sound of it. I would say to you I gotta give it to Biggie," Smith told the Connect The Dots podcast.

However, when it came to his final ranking of rappers, Smith backed his close friend, Hov. “I have to go with JAY-Z. I personally think he’s the greatest. Biggie was something special, make no mistake about it, rapping about what he knows. JAY-Z knows more. Jay is more seasoned, so he had more to say. Even though Biggie spectacular, Nas is spectacular, Eminem is spectacular, LL [Cool J], DMX, all of them, spectacular. But, there’s only one Hov, bro. He has proven that through the test of time, with everything he’s done," Smith said.

