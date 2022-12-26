Daddy Yankee has retired now that his “Legendaddy World Tour” has wrapped up. The Iconic Puerto Rican singer reflected on his storied career during the final stop of his tour.

“To all my fans worldwide, I want to thank you very much for your support and for opening the doors not only to me but to a whole movement from scratch,” Daddy Yankee said during his final show in Miami. “I remember when I was 13 or 14 years old, I was a kid with a vision, many dreams and aspirations. And as time went by, I saw beautiful audiences worldwide. Looking back, I can say it was worth the effort and sacrifice.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: In this image released on September 22, Daddy Yankee attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Daddy Yankee originally announced his retirement back in March. He began his final tour in July, playing sold-out shows across North America.

In a post on Instagram after his final show, Daddy Yankee thanked his fans for their support over the years.

“It was you who gave me the keys to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world,” Daddy Yankee told his followers. “I finally see the goal. I retire with the greatest of thanks to my fans, my colleagues, all the producers, radio, press, television, digital platforms and to you, especially you, who have been with me from the underground.”

Daddy Yankee broke into the mainstream with his 2004 hit, “Gasolina.” Check out his recent Instagram post below.

