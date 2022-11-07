Gigi Hadid has announced that she is quitting Twitter, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. Sharing a post from an employee who had been fired in the wake of the new ownership, Hadid called the platform a “cesspool of hate & bigotry.”

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Hadid wrote, referencing Musk, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.”

Hadid continued: “I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

As for the employee who had been fired, they tweeted: “Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company. I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises including Ethiopia.”

After Musk’s takeover, reports began to surface that Twitter had fired roughly half of its workforce. A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company by workers who were let go. They cite federal law requiring 60 days’ notice for employees to be let go, which is known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted Friday. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

Additionally, Musk has received backlash for announcing that the platform will begin charging a monthly fee for the blue verification check mark.

