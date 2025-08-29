K. Michelle Claims Record Label Blocked Her Country Music Cuts

K. Michelle, aka Puddin, performs at the Amp Stage during the 50th annual CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn. on June 10, 2023. © Liam Kennedy / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While K. Michelle always wanted to do country music in some capacity, it wasn't until recent years that she was finally able to dive in.

K. Michelle may boast a solid catalog of R&B hits and indelible contributions, but she's always wanted to do country music with that same level of craft. However, she recently claimed in a social media clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram that this wasn't just an issue of time and preparation. Allegedly, for the record label, it was an issue of race.

The Memphis native accused her former label of blocking her from doing country music because she's Black. K. Michelle's addressed similar narratives before, and with her new country album coming soon with singles like "Jack Daniel's," she feels free to fully do what she wants now.

"I think, the only Black girl that's still signing to Nashville, and I'm really just out here working, you know?" she expressed. "So, it's one thing to just love what you do. It doesn't matter how long – I see people crack their jokes and be like, 'Oh, she's been making a country album for 20 years.' Well, literally, I couldn't release country music. Because I was on a record label that told me I was Black and I couldn't do that.

K Michelle Country Music

"Y'all know this isn't new to me. This is true to me," K. Michelle continued concerning her country run. "But I'm just taking my time. I wanted to give y'all a musical project. Like, it's a recession. Ain't nobody got no money to be spending no money. Ain't nobody got no money to be spending on a trash album. Or some trash music. Every single one of the songs – I can't wait for y'all to hear, you know, all the singles. I was going to do an EP. But I'm doing a whole album."

We will see if this new era also leads to K. Michelle squashing beefs or if she will be just as sharp-tongued as she's been before. In any case, this country turn has a lot of context behind it, and it's wild to finally see it manifest. Perhaps this will create a completely new career trajectory for her to enjoy and celebrate beyond her already lauded discography.

