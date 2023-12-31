USA Boxing Allows Transgender Fighters To Face Opponents Who Match Their Gender Identity

In a landmark decision, USA Boxing has announced that transgender fighters will be allowed to fight in sanctioned bouts with opponents matching their gender identity. The policy will take effect on January 1, 2024. Fighters must be over the age of 18 and have medically transitioned. Furthermore, they must be able to provide proof of quarterly hormone testing over the last four years. Violation of the policy will carry a one-year suspension for the fighter. No fights under this new policy have been announced at the time of writing. Founded in 1989, USA Boxing is the national governing board of Olympic-style boxing in the United States.

The decision of USA Boxing marks a break from the international boxing community's consensus approach to transgender fighters. This is best summarized by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, whose organization has sought to establish an entirely separate set of weight divisions for transgender athletes. The ruling has seen significant backlash from anti-trans activists and a number of high-profile boxers, such as former IBF champion Ebanie Bridges. Several cisgender male boxers have also criticized the policy.

Read More: Brittney Griner Defends Inclusion Of Trans Athletes

Ohio Governor Vetoes Ban On Transgender Athletes

The announcement of USA Boxing's news policy is just the latest major transgender-related policy move. It comes days after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a statewide ban on transgender minors competing in sporting activities that did not match their gender identity. While the Republican-controlled state legislature has enough votes for a veto override, Ohio has seen plenty of conflict within its Republican delegation. Furthermore, the bans will be challenged by federal protections passed by the Biden administration that will be enacted in 2024.

Furthermore, announcing his decision, DeWine stated that he did not believe that the bill was beneficial. DeWine said that the number of people affected by the bill would be small. However, he noted that for those children who face gender dysphoria and for their families, the consequences of this bill could not be more profound. Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life." Ohio becomes one of the few holdouts in the US. More than 2020 states have enacted similar bills over the last two years.

Read More: MrBeast Calls Out Transphobia Aimed At Friend

[via]