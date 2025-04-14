South Carolina's YMF Lil E Pulls Up With His Unique Swagger To Remind The World They "Know How We Ride"

YMF Lil E is the heart of Carolina's new subgenre known as "Pain music." It is the sound of the struggle and getting it out the mud.

YMF Lil E, the 22-year-old rapper from Orangeburg, South Carolina, is emerging as a force in Southern hip-hop. His track “Know How We Ride,” from his breakout album Chosen One, is a gripping reflection on pain, loyalty, and survival. Every verse carries emotional weight, drawn from real-life struggle. The production is sparse but intense—melancholic melodies float over booming 808s. Lil E’s delivery is haunting and direct, pairing gritty storytelling with a melodic flow. His words cut deep, revealing a world shaped by betrayal and hard-earned lessons. There’s no filter, just raw emotion shaped into music.

His rise has been gradual but grounded. Starting with phone-recorded voice memos, Lil E built his presence online. A turning point came when a TikTok clip of him singing an unreleased track in his car went viral. Viewers called it chilling, and that authenticity sparked a surge in followers. Since then, he’s released a series of singles on SoundCloud, Apple Music, and YouTube. Each shows growth and consistency. In South Carolina, his name is buzzing. His shows sell out. Fans see him not just as talented but necessary—a voice that speaks their truth.

With his debut full-length project on the horizon, YMF Lil E promises his most personal work yet. If “Know How We Ride” is any sign, his story is only beginning.

"Know How We Ride” - YMF Lil E

Quotable Lyrics

Too many sticks inside the car, they know how we ride (loaded)

Glocks and A.R.s, they know we ain't scared to show it

Make the wrong move, I swear to God, we blownin

You finna be the next blunt, don't make a N***a roll it.

Pack your bags and get ready

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
