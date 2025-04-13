News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Chosen One
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
South Carolina's YMF Lil E Pulls Up With His Unique Swagger To Remind The World They "Know How We Ride"
YMF Lil E is the heart of Carolina's new subgenre known as "Pain music." It is the sound of the struggle and getting it out the mud.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
April 13, 2025
347 Views