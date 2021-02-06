Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of South Carolina Rapper 18Veno

At the tail end of last month, we reported that South Carolina rapper 18veno was involved in a fatal shooting in York County. 18veno, neé Paul Harts, was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after being shot on the night of Jan. 23 and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday (January 5), investigators from York County announced that two arrests in connection with the 18-year-old's death have since been made. 20-year-old Khalil Lahenra Robinson from Winnsboro, SC was arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 4th where he was then charged with manslaughter. He was ultimately denied bond. Officers also announced the arrest of 22-year-old Christopher Lamont McCollough on charges relating to the case.