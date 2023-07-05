Angel Reese is currently in León, Mexico as part of Team USA for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. Team USA, the two-time defending champions, were drawn into a group with Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, and Venezuela. Reese was perhaps the most known player on a roster of standout collegiate talent. Well, it is perhaps fairer to say that Reese’s ascension to the top of the basketball world makes her the best-known mainstream player.

Furthermore, Reese continued to display excellent basketball as the team cruised through their early matches. In games against Venezuela and Argentina, Reese had 16 points and 24 rebounds. However, the team’s July 4 game against Brazil was their toughest yet. Brazil was running a veteran roster, with just one player born after 2000. Team USA lost 67-54, with the game being especially humbling for Reese. The LSU star had just three points and three rebounds in the loss. UCLA’s Lauren Betts led the team with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Reese Bounces Back Against Cuba

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers looks on during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, Reese didn’t let the poor performance get to her too much. She bounced back in Team USA’s final game of the group stage against Cuba. Team USA absolutely dominated the Cuban team, winning 106-44. Reese had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Betts once again led the team, putting up 17 points and 14 rebounds of her own. While the opposition may have been subpar, it was absolutely the sort of gimme game the team needed heading into the knockout stages.

Group B is still being decided at the time of writing. However, Team US will likely face either Colombia or Mexico. While neither team should be taken lightly, it’s a game that Team USA should win. However, that will likely set up their next major test – a semifinal against Canada. The Candian is a mix of professional and collegiate talent. They also have 17-year-old star Syla Swords, who is ranked #22 in the 2024 recruiting class. If they can get past Canada, that will likely set up a rematch with Brazil in the final. Regardless, it’s good to see Angel Reese being able to overcome a tough game with a standout performance.

