Flau'jae never met her father. He was shot and killed before she was born. To honor him, she delivers her best work yet in "Remember When."

The track explores grief, legacy, and resilience through raw lyricism and emotional clarity. Flau’jae uses her voice to reckon with inherited trauma and the complex emotions of growing up in her father’s shadow. Each bar reflects the struggle of carrying a name tied to tragedy while forging her own path.

As the beat swells, Flau’jae bridges her past and present. She follows left behind lessons. The song will provide others with a resource to dealing with similar trauma and loss.

She weaves hardship with ambition, recalling modest beginnings—“We used to drive Toyotas, now everything is so foreign”—before declaring, “I don’t just want a Grammy, I want an Oscar.” Her delivery is measured, but every line hits with precision.

The song unpacks her deepest wounds and the enduring strength behind her rise. It’s not just a personal record—it’s a generational reckoning layered with grief, ambition, and Southern pride.

Flau’jae continues to build her legacy. She recently performed on tour with BossMan Dlow, appeared at the 2025 BET Celebrity Basketball Game, and stars in ESPN’s Full Court Press, documenting the lives of top women’s college basketball players.

“Remember When” follows her February release Flau & B, reinforcing her commitment to authenticity. As both a lyricist and athlete, Flau’jae remains a powerful voice rooted in purpose.

"Remember When" - Flau'jae

Quotable Lyrics

My mama couldn’t smile when she had me

She had to mourn

They killed my pop while I was in her womb

We used to drive Toyotas, now everything is so foreign