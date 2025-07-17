Flau'jae Johnson opened up about her relationship with Boosie Badazz during a new interview with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay podcast. In doing so, the LSU star explained how Boosie had a profound impact on her life after her father was shot and killed in 2003.

“He’s got a heart of gold. He’ll give you the shirt off his back. He showed me love and took care of me like I was his child while I was in his presence. He’ll always have my respect," she said. “If I ever needed anything big and my momma said she couldn’t do it, Boosie would come through. It was just crazy to me because I never had a father figure."

Flau'jae did admit that she “can’t defend all his off-the-wall antics,” but will always have love for him regardless. Her father rapped under the name Camoflauge in Savannah, Georgia and was close friends with Boosie Badazz.

When The Shade Room reposted a clip of the interview on Instagram, fans in the comments section had plenty of praise for Boosie. "Say what y’all want about him but he’s a good man with a big heart and he don’t play about the kids," one user wrote. Another added: "A heart is pure when you do for people without cameras and media. Her father been gone 22 years and we never heard him brag about what he’s been doing.”

ESPYS 2025

In other news, Flau'jae Johnson was among the many stars present at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Hollywood. In walking the red carpet, she wore a silver, somewhat transparent dress.